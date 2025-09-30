73°
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss

Monday, September 29 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - After suffering their first loss of the season, LSU will have an open date, or "bye week," in week six of the college football season.

The Tigers are using this week to recover and to work on the issues that plagued them at Ole Miss.

LSU's offense was ineffective, going 2-of-11 on third down. They also struggled to run the ball as they mustered up just 57 rushing yards.

Due to the Tiger offense failing to extend drives with just 56 plays, LSU's defense was on the field for 84 snaps.

That eventually led to fatigue and mistakes being made, which allowed the Rebels to win 24-19.

However, LSU is hoping to work on those issues and come back stronger next week.

LSU will host South Carolina on Oct. 11 in Tiger Stadium. The game is slotted to start between 6:00 p.m. on ESPN, 6:30 p.m. on ABC or 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.

