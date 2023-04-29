72°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford second Tiger taken in 2023 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford is the second Tiger to get picked in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bradford was selected in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 108 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Trending News
Bradford is the second Tiger to be selected after BJ Ojulari came off the board as a second-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After WBRZ report, work on a condo's parking lot covered in potholes...
-
Over 30 crime cameras installed at Baton Rouge businesses, hundreds more to...
-
Innocent bystander injured in police chase struggling months later, can't get help
-
23-year-old arrested after runaway 11-year-old found hiding at his home
-
White Castle High employee fired after crossing line with student, investigators say
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring