LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford second Tiger taken in 2023 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE - LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford is the second Tiger to get picked in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bradford was selected in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 108 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bradford is the second Tiger to be selected after BJ Ojulari came off the board as a second-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals.