LSU-North Carolina regional matchups set NCAA tournament record

BATON ROUGE — The LSU-North Carolina matchups on Saturday and Monday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, were the two most-watched NCAA baseball regional games on record, ESPN revealed Wednesday.

Game 7 featuring LSU and North Carolina on Monday averaged 964,000 viewers on ESPN2, while Game 4 between the Tigers and Tar Heels on Saturday averaged 756,000 viewers, marking the two most-watched regional games on record.

Overall, the 16 NCAA regionals last week produced the largest-ever viewership for the regional round across all ESPN networks.