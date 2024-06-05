74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU-North Carolina regional matchups set NCAA tournament record

1 hour 36 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, June 05 2024 Jun 5, 2024 June 05, 2024 1:56 PM June 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — The LSU-North Carolina matchups on Saturday and Monday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, were the two most-watched NCAA baseball regional games on record, ESPN revealed Wednesday.

Game 7 featuring LSU and North Carolina on Monday averaged 964,000 viewers on ESPN2, while Game 4 between the Tigers and Tar Heels on Saturday averaged 756,000 viewers, marking the two most-watched regional games on record.

Trending News

Overall, the 16 NCAA regionals last week produced the largest-ever viewership for the regional round across all ESPN networks.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days