LSU, Nike extend partnership through 2036, with Tigers joining new Nike NIL program

BATON ROUGE — LSU Athletics has renewed its partnership with Nike through 2036.

Part of this partnership, LSU Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says, will see LSU athletes among the first in Nike's Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program.

The program, described as a first-of-its-kind partnership, will provide schools and athletes an unmatched level of collaboration that prioritizes the future of sport and athlete identity, an LSU news release says, noting that LSU and Nike's relationship goes back five decades.

“LSU and Nike are two of the top brands in sport and an ideal duo," Ausberry said. “We are both continuously looking to innovate and stay ahead of the game, and that’s what we intend to do in the future with this extended partnership. LSU has always been at the forefront of NIL strategy, and as the launchpad for Nike Blue Ribbon Elite, we look forward to working with Nike to offer our student-athletes unrivaled opportunities to capitalize on their brands.”

The following LSU athletes are joining Nike's NIL roster:

Kailin Chio, Gymnastics

Derek Curiel, Baseball

Tori Edwards, Softball

Casan Evans, Baseball

Trey’Dez Green, Football

Jayden Heavener, Softball

ZaKiyah Johnson, Basketball

DJ Pickett, Football

Jurnee Robinson, Volleyball

Dedan Thomas Jr., Basketball