LSU national champions Joe Burrow and Angel Reese meet up at Tigers Spring Game

2 hours 28 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, April 22 2023 Apr 22, 2023 April 22, 2023 4:16 PM April 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - National Championship winners Joe Burrow and Angel Reese were at Death Valley on Saturday to cheer on the Tigers during the Spring Game. 

The two LSU greats stopped to take pictures. Both athletes posed by pointing at the fingers where their championship rings would go. 

The current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback wasn't wearing his ring on Saturday. Angel Reese hasn't gotten hers yet, but she showed the crowd she's saving the spot. 

