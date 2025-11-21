70°
LSU Museum of Art shows versions of 'Blue Dog' painting painted outside of vet school
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Museum of Art received some help adding new paintings to one of their exhibits.
Animal loves crowded outside of the LSU Vet School to create their own version of George Rodrigue's famous "Blue Dog." The paintings will complement the museum's "Bayou State of Mind Exhibit."
