LSU moves up in new AP Top 25 Poll
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday.
The Tigers were ranked No. 16 after their 38-23 loss against Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 26. They are now No. 14.
See the full list below:
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Miami (FL)
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. BYU
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. LSU
15. Texas A&M
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Army
19. Clemson
20. Washington State
21. Colorado
22. Kansas State
23. Pittsburgh
24. Vanderbilt
25. Louisville
LSU is 6-2 so far this season and 3-1 in the SEC. The Tigers will play Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
