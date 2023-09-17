94°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers move up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after another blowout victory against Mississippi State.
The Tigers are now ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday, September 17.
This comes after LSU beat Mississippi State 41-14 Saturday.
See the full poll below:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Texas
Trending News
4. Florida State
5. USC
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Notre Dame
10. Oregon
11. Utah
12. LSU
13. Alabama
14. Oregon State
15. Ole Miss
16. Oklahoma
17. North Carolina
18. Duke
19. Colorado
20. Miami
21. Washington State
22. UCLA
23. Tennessee
24. Iowa
25. Florida
LSU will be hosting Arkansas next week, kickoff is at 6 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family, friends honor memory of Allie Rice one year after murder that...
-
Dogs swim before BREC pool closes for the season
-
As Livingston sheriff seeks another term, challenger says it's time for change...
-
OJJ removes all teenagers from Angola facility despite hold on mandatory removal
-
Two found dead in Airline Highway motel room, cause of death unknown