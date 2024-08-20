LSU men's basketball sets full 2024-25 season schedule

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men's basketball team's full upcoming 2024-25 schedule is set as the Southeastern Conference released all of the upcoming conference games on Tuesday afternoon.

LSU will face a daunting challenge to start their season as they will play four of their first six SEC games on the road, however they will have the benefit of four of their last six games at home to conclude the conference slate.

The LSU Tigers will open SEC play against Vanderbilt at home in the Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Jan. 4.

The nine weekday games are listed with two dates as the Tuesday/Wednesday game decisions have not been made by the league and its television partners.

Here as of Aug. 20 is the complete LSU men’s basketball schedule:

LSU BASKETBALL 2024-25 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

(HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPITALS)

NOVEMBER

Wed. 6/ULM

Sun. 10/ALABAMA STATE

Thurs.14/at Kansas State

Tues. 19/CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Greenbrier Tipoff – White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Fri. 22/vs. Pittsburgh

Sun. 24/vs. UCF or Wisconsin

Fri. 29/NORTHWESTERN STATE

DECEMBER

SEC/ACC Challenge

Tues. 3/FLORIDA STATE

Sun. 8/FLORIDA GULF COAST

Sat. 14/vs. SMU (DFW Neutral Site)

Tues. 17/STETSON

Sun. 22/NEW ORLEANS

Sun. 29/MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

JANUARY

Sat. 4/VANDERBILT

Tues-Wed 7-8/at Missouri

Sat. 11/At Ole Miss

Tues-Wed 14-15/ARKANSAS

Sat. 18/at Texas A&M

Sat. 25/at Alabama

Tues-Wed 28-29/AUBURN

FEBRUARY

Sat. 1/TEXAS

Tues-Wed 4-5/at Georgia

Sat. 8/OLE MISS

Tues-Wed 11-12/at Arkansas

Sat. 15/OKLAHOMA

Tues-Wed 18-19/SOUTH CAROLINA

Sat. 22/FLORIDA

Tues-Wed 25-26/TENNESSEE

MARCH

Sat. 1/at Mississippi State

Tues-Wed 4-5/at Kentucky

Sat. 8/TEXAS A&M

12-16/SEC Tournament (NASHVILLE)