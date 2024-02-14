LSU men's basketball see's comeback bid fall short at Florida

42°
Tuesday, February 13 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

GAINESVILLE, FL - LSU's Jordan Wright had two good looks to tie the game at the buzzer, but the shots didn't fall.

The LSU men's basketball team dropped a heartbreaker at Florida Tuesday night, 82-80. Wright, who had 16 points and helped the Tigers fight back from a 20-point second half deficit, missed a layup with a second left, then got his second game-tying attempt blocked as time expired.

Will Baker added 16 points for LSU.

The Tigers are now 4-7 in SEC play and 12-12 overall. After starting 3-1 in conference play, LSU has lost six of the last seven games.

Matt McMahon's team faces No. 11 South Carolina in Columbia Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

