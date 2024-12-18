64°
LSU men's basketball players team up Raising Cane's to donate 100 bicycles
BATON ROUGE - Three LSU men's basketball players and Raising Cane's partnered up to donate 100 bicycles to kids in Baton Rouge.
Trace Young, Cam Carter, and Curtis Givens and Raising Cane's helped give away bikes and helmets to Wednesday to members of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Louisiana.
The event is part of Raising Cane's initiative to give away 2,500 bikes and helmets to students across the country this year.
