55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU men's basketball picks up second straight win

1 hour 58 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, February 18 2025 Feb 18, 2025 February 18, 2025 9:37 PM February 18, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team took care of South Carolina Tuesday night, picking up their second straight win.

The Tigers controlled the entire game against the Gamecocks, who are winless in the SEC, and won 81-67.

Nine LSU players scored in the game, with Cam Carter leading the Tigers with 17 Points. LSU made 13 3-pointers and shot 43% from beyond the arc.

Trending News

The Tigers, now 14-12 overall and 3-10 in SEC play, are back in action at home Saturday against No. 2 Florida.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days