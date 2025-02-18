LSU men's basketball picks up second straight win

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team took care of South Carolina Tuesday night, picking up their second straight win.

The Tigers controlled the entire game against the Gamecocks, who are winless in the SEC, and won 81-67

Nine LSU players scored in the game, with Cam Carter leading the Tigers with 17 Points. LSU made 13 3-pointers and shot 43% from beyond the arc.

The Tigers are back in action at home Saturday against No. 2 Florida.