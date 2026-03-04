LSU men's basketball loses at Auburn, falling to 3-14 in SEC play

AUBURN, ALA. - While LSU men's basketball entered the locker room at halftime only down by seven, Auburn pulled away in the second half to win 88-74.

Four of LSU's starters finished the night in double figures with Michael Nwoko leading the team with 19 points on just six shots. Nowko hit 11 free throws on 13 attempts.

The loss marks yet another SEC loss in a lost season for LSU, who are now 3-14 in SEC play.. The Tigers have lost seven of their last eight conference games with their only win in that span coming against Ole Miss.

The Tigers have one regular season game left. LSU will play Texas A&M at home on Saturday, Mar. 7.