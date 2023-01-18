LSU Men's basketball loses 5th straight game to Auburn 67-49

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team loses their fifth-straight game after Auburn beat the Tigers 67-49 in the PMAC on Wednesday night.

Once again, LSU struggled to get anything going offensively, only hitting 30 percent of their shots, and 4 threes.

The Tigers now drop to 12-6, and 1-5 in the SEC. KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal lead the Tigers with 16 points each. Auburn had 15 points off of turnovers compared to LSU having only two.

One Tiger who was not in the starting lineup was guard Justice Hill. Head coach Matt McMahon says Hill will be stepping away from the team due to personal reasons.

“I just want to be clear with Justice Hill, it is not disciplinary situation by any means. He has stepped away from the program for the time being for personal reasons. I do not have a timeline on that, we will see how it proceeds as we move forward from here,” said McMahon.

The Tigers schedule doesn't get any easier as they will face the No. 9 team in the country in Tennessee on Saturday.