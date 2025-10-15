LSU men's basketball looks for better post play in 2025-2026

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The LSU men's basketball team starts the 2025-2026 season in just under three weeks, and the Tigers will need better post play this season to make the NCAA tournament.

LSU finished 14-18 (3-15 in SEC) last season, and the Tigers were 10th in the SEC in rebounds and 16th in the conference in opponent rebounds.

As a result, fourth-year head coach Matt McMahon went out and got Mississippi State transfer Mike Nwoko, Omaha transfer Marquel Sutton, and freshman Matt Gilhool to compliment Jalen Reed and Robert Miller down low.

"In this league you have to have the size and physicality in the front court, not only to defend the painted area, but this is the best rebounding league in the country, and if you're undersized, you have no chance of rebounding at the level that this league requires," said McMahon. "Really excited about how the rosters is constructed, not only versatility on the offensive side, but also, defensively and on the glass,"

LSU has its first and only exhibition game at Centra Florida on Sunday, October 26. The Tigers first regular season game is at the Maravich Center on November 4 against Tarleton State.