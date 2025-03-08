71°
LSU men's basketball goes cold in second half, drops regular season finale to Texas A&M

3 hours 15 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, March 08 2025 Mar 8, 2025 March 08, 2025 5:25 PM March 08, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team ended the regular season with another double-digit loss, this time at home to No. 22 Texas A&M.

The Tigers led the Aggies 32-30 at half, but really struggled to score in the second half en route to a 66-52 loss.

LSU finishes the regular season at 14-17 overall and 3-15 in SEC play.

Senior Jordan Sears led LSU with 21 points on Senior Day. The Tigers will be the No. 15 seed in the SEC tournament starting on Wednesday.

