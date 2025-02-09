LSU men's basketball falls to No. 25 Ole Miss in a game that came down to the final second

BATON ROUGE - After dropping five straight games, the LSU men's basketball team had every opportunity to pick up their second SEC win of the season Saturday night. The Tigers fell to No. 25 Ole Miss after the Rebels took the lead at the final seconds.

The Tigers put together a solid first half. They shot 45.5% from the floor in the first 20 minutes, outrebounded Ole Miss 22-15 and only turned the ball over twice. They led 39-33 at halftime

They put together a good first half last month, the first time the faced the Rebels. However, they weren't able to finish the job.

At the Maravich Center. the Tigers were able to maintain their lead for most of the second half. It wasn't until Ole Miss tied the game with 45 seconds left to go. They went on a 11-0 run in the last three minutes of regulation.

Cam Carter was called for an offensive foul with about 28 seconds left, and that gave the possession back to the Rebels.

They waited until the final second, but Ole Miss went for the layup and Dre Davis tipped it in with a tenth of a second left on the clock.

After a review from officials, the basket was counted and Ole Miss took the win 72-70.