LSU men's basketball drops first SEC game of the season to Vanderbilt, 80-72
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team opened up conference play at the Maravich Center on Saturday, but lost to Vanderbilt 80-72.
The Tigers lost their lead early in the first half and struggled to catch up for the rest of the game.
Halfway through the second half, LSU was able to get within reach and tie the game, but Vanderbilt quickly took control and got out to a comfortable advantage to end the game.
LSU shot 50% from the field, 28% from the three-point line and 83% from the free throw line.
LSU will play at Missouri on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
