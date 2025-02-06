LSU men's basketball drops fifth straight game to Georgia, 81-62

ATHENS, Ga. - The LSU men's basketball team failed to piece together enough points to get another win in the SEC. They drop their fifth straight game to Georgia, 81-62, Wednesday night.

The Tigers came out hot. They scored 27 points through the first 18 minutes by only making three-point shots. They made 9 of their 21 attempts in the first half and stayed closely behind Georgia's lead.

However, in the second half, LSU was not shooting the ball as well and also got dominated on the glass. Georgia outrebounded LSU 47-26. The Tigers also could not shoot the ball in the paint. Georgia scored 44 points in the paint compared to LSU's 14.

The Tigers fall to 1-8 in SEC play and will have a few days to prepare for Ole Miss at home in the PMAC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.