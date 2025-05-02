LSU men's basketball adds Memphis guard to roster

BATON ROUGE- The LSU men's basketball team added even more depth to its 2025-26 roster with the addition of Memphis guard PJ Carter.

Carter is 6' 4" senior and averaged 5.4 points and 1.5 rebounds last season while shooting 39.3% from the field for Memphis.

Carter began his collegiate career with two seasons at Campbell before transferring to Georgia Highlands College in 2022-23. At Georgia Highlands, he excelled from deep, hitting 43% of his three-pointers.

Carter played his 2023-24 season at UTSA, averaging 9.5 points and 19.8 minutes per game. He shot 40.3% beyond the arc for the Roadrunners, which was sixth best in the American Athletic Conference that season.

He is the seventh addition for the Tigers out of the portal this offseason, as LSU has already signed UC Davis forward Pablo Tamba, Omaha power forward Marquel Sutton, Portland shooting guard Max Mackinnon, Northeastern shooting guard Rashad King, UNLV point guard Dedan Thomas and Mississippi State power forward Michael Nwoko.