LSU men's basketball lands experienced forward in the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball strikes again in the transfer portal after receiving a commitment from UC Davis forward Pablo Tamba.

Tamba is a 6' 7" senior who averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 58.7% shooting from the field last season for the Aggies.

Tamba started his career at Idaho State before transferring to Indian River State, a junior college in Florida. After transferring to UC Davis, the Málaga, Spain native played two seasons, averaging 27.6 minutes per game this past year.

He is the sixth addition for the Tigers out of the portal this offseason, as LSU has already signed Omaha power forward Marquel Sutton, Portland shooting guard Max Mackinnon, Northeastern shooting guard Rashad King, UNLV point guard Dedan Thomas and Mississippi State power forward Michael Nwoko.