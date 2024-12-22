Latest Weather Blog
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another commitment from the top defensive player in the portal
BATON ROUGE - It seems like every day in Dec. the LSU football program is beefing up their roster more and more with commitments from players in the transfer portal.
On Saturday, the Tigers landed the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the portal as Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore announced he will head to Baton Rouge in 2025.
Moore started in 23 straight games for the Hokies and comes to Tiger town with two years of eligibility. He played both guard and center while with Virginia Tech.
Moore will be a much needed addition to the 2025 Tiger team that is losing four out of their five starters next season. Tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr. have both declared for the NFL Draft, and guards Miles Frazier and Garrett Dellinger have exhausted their eligibility.
Reports say the Tigers are also expecting to land the No. 1 defensive player in the transfer portal in EDGE Patrick Payton.
Trending News
Payton will come to Baton Rouge for his final year of eligibility, but also a lot of experience. He was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022. He totaled 110 tackles and 16 sacks in his three seasons with the Seminoles. Payton nor LSU have confirmed the transfer as of Saturday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a deputy shot at someone in...
-
The Baton Rouge community hosted a Christmas Toy drive at Banks Elementary
-
Electric stove left on started fire that destroyed apartment building
-
House rejects Trump-backed plan on government shutdown, leaving next steps uncertain
-
Thursday's Health Report: Parental mental health
Sports Video
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...
-
Baton Rouge area senior football players participate in the 2024 CALEF Red...
-
$$$ Best Bets: The 12-team College Football Playoff begins!
-
LSU Football is not taking the Kinder's Texas Bowl and their match...