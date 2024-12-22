LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another commitment from the top defensive player in the portal

BATON ROUGE - It seems like every day in Dec. the LSU football program is beefing up their roster more and more with commitments from players in the transfer portal.

On Saturday, the Tigers landed the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the portal as Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore announced he will head to Baton Rouge in 2025.

Moore started in 23 straight games for the Hokies and comes to Tiger town with two years of eligibility. He played both guard and center while with Virginia Tech.

Moore will be a much needed addition to the 2025 Tiger team that is losing four out of their five starters next season. Tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr. have both declared for the NFL Draft, and guards Miles Frazier and Garrett Dellinger have exhausted their eligibility.

Reports say the Tigers are also expecting to land the No. 1 defensive player in the transfer portal in EDGE Patrick Payton.

Payton will come to Baton Rouge for his final year of eligibility, but also a lot of experience. He was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022. He totaled 110 tackles and 16 sacks in his three seasons with the Seminoles. Payton nor LSU have confirmed the transfer as of Saturday night.