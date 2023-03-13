63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU kicks off inaugural Scholarship First bus tour

1 hour 58 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, March 13 2023 Mar 13, 2023 March 13, 2023 12:30 PM March 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s president is on a road show, discussing the university's economic impact and meeting with countless people along the way.

William Tate kicked off the university’s inaugural Scholarship First bus tour Monday morning.

The 1,000-mile journey around the state will include listening sessions and visits with alumni and elected officials.

"LSU is a driver for the future of our state and is important to so many Louisianians, but not everyone can make it to any of our eight campuses or 64 extension offices. So, we’re taking LSU to the people," Tate said in a prepared statement. "This is going to be a listening tour and an awareness campaign all rolled into one. We’ve got a very aggressive itinerary and can’t wait to meet our friends out on the road."

Trending News

More information can be found at www.lsu.edu/president/tour.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days