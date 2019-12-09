LSU is now the most talked-about team in the nation

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are the hottest team in college football, and the rest of the country has taken notice.

According to analytics from SkullSparks, the Tigers were mentioned in 2.33 million social media interactions across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram through last week. The mentions tallied from Dec. 2 to 8 were more than any other team in the country.

The second most talked-about team was Ohio State with 1.94 million mentions, followed by Oklahoma with 1.16 million, Clemson with 690,000 and Georgia with 582,000.

College football team social media accounts generating the most combined interactions (IG+TW+FB) last week (Monday-Sunday). #smsports pic.twitter.com/l2ZPsNfQ1d — SkullSparks (@SkullSparks) December 9, 2019

The discussion was no doubt fueled by LSU's dominant performance over #4 Georgia and the Tigers claiming the #1 seed in the College Football Playoff rankings Sunday.