LSU Interim President Matt Lee issuing State of the University Address
BATON ROUGE — LSU Interim President Matt Lee is hosting a State of the University Address on Wednesday, giving updates on recent achievements across the university's campuses.
Lee's address will give a "comprehensive update on LSU's performance and progress."
Lee is expected to highlight achievements across all eight of LSU's campuses and "outline the priorities shaping the university's future."
WBRZ will livestream the event on YouTube and Facebook.
