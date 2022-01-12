LSU hoops beats Florida 64-58 for 3rd straight win

It was a gutsy performance by the LSU basketball team in Gainesville. The Tigers were without their starting point guard Xavier Pinson due to a knee injury, and two of their best big men (Tari Eason and Efton Reid) fouled out early in the second half.

But LSU held on to beat Florida 64-58, improving to 15-1, and 3-1 in SEC play. The Tigers were led by senior Darius Days who had 20 points on 9 for 14 shooting, and guard Eric Gaines who had a career high 15 points.

"Tougher the circumstance, the better we are. Now it doesn't get much tougher that. We're on the road without, you know two of our three leading scorers. We're in a hostile environment, a place we've played terribly at for a long time. It was a total team effort and we just dug it out. It wasn't pretty but it's not going to be pretty with this group. But we're fighters man fighters, and that's what we do. And that's what our program is about. And I was proud of our guys," said head coach Will Wade.

LSU shot 50 percent from the field and only allowed the Gators to shoot 36 percent from the floor. The Tigers will be back at the PMAC on Saturday to face Arkansas at 1 pm.