LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, LB Whit Weeks visit OLOL Children's Hospital for non-profit's launch

BATON ROUGE - Patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital got a visit Saturday from two special guests.

LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin and linebacker Whit Weeks stopped by to help launch a non-profit's chapter in Baton Rouge; the non-profit is called "Once Upon a Room" and the Baton Rouge chapter is led by Kiffin's daughter, Landry, according to OLOL.

The organization transforms hospital rooms to make them more comfortable for children undergoing active medical treatment.

"To see the community and to be out and see how much support there is of everything, and for us to be able to come out of our jobs and our base to help others and be here for children like this, it's just really neat," Kiffin said. "Especially to have reminders of what other people go through and how fortunate we are."

More information is available at the "Once Upon a Room" website here.