LSU gymnastics sports black ribbons in honor of pole vaulter who died in crash

BATON ROUGE - LSU gymnastics honored a pole vaulter who died in a car crash Wednesday night during their meet Friday.

The gymnasts sported black ribbons in honor of Dillon Reidenauer, an 18-year-old freshman from Abita Springs, who died in a crash with a motorcycle on Nicholson Drive and South Quad Drive.