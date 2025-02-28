60°
LSU gymnastics sports black ribbons in honor of pole vaulter who died in crash
BATON ROUGE - LSU gymnastics honored a pole vaulter who died in a car crash Wednesday night during their meet Friday.
The gymnasts sported black ribbons in honor of Dillon Reidenauer, an 18-year-old freshman from Abita Springs, who died in a crash with a motorcycle on Nicholson Drive and South Quad Drive.
Tonight’s ribbon is for Dillon @LSUTrackField ?? pic.twitter.com/rRPaxWPJlP— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 28, 2025
