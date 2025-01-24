LSU Gymnastics' selflessness is the core of the team

BATON ROUGE - LSU gymnastics head coach, Jay Clark, has talked about the high maturity level of this 2025 squad. With that, comes their unselfish mindset and wanting to perform for their teammates.

Collegiate gymnastics is much different from Elite gymnastics simply because of the team aspect. Skills, difficulty and style is also a difference, but competing with a team and everyone's routine affecting the outcome is a major difference that many gymnasts from the Elite world have to adjust to.

However, Clark hasn't seen much of a learning curve with his team. He sees how tight-knit the gymnasts are and their mindset of doing it for someone other than themselves has led to higher scores in competition.

"The focal point is on the ambition of the team and and when they're doing that, they tend to raise their level. I've seen it happen over and over again, that when someone finds themselves in a role that they didn't think they might be playing, and they're doing it for their teammates, or because a teammate got hurt, and they're trying to bring the group up or honor that person, or whatever. And they're doing it for selfless reasons, they tend to rise to a level. But if they do it for selfish ambition, they tend to get tight because there's this sort of doomsday thing. 'I want this so bad for myself,' and when you want things for other people, it tends to elevate your own performance. It's extraordinary in today's age to have a group of 20 or 21, young women who can, who can do that the right way for each other," Clark said.

LSU's bond as a team will have to translate when they take on No. 14 Arkansas on Friday night. The meet is set to start at 6:45 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena on the SEC Network+.