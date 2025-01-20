LSU Gymnastics has a type of poise that is helping lead them to wins

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics has been consistently good through the first three weeks of the season. They haven't been perfect, but they've been resilient. That has led them to some key wins early on.

Head coach Jay Clark credits their tunnel vision to the maturity level on the team. He says it's something he hasn't seen too often before.

"The entirety of the team seems to have a different level of maturity than what we've had in the past. I don't know if that's as a result of last year. I don't know if that's a result of the people that came back from last year's team, but they they have, they seem to be on message. They seem to understand that we're not taking things for granted, that we're not looking in the rear view mirror. They seem to have a calm confidence about them, that, that we haven't always had around here. Even the freshmen have a have a very calm confidence about them. So I'm pleased with that, that eases your mind as a coach as you begin to as they show that confidence, you become more confident in them," Clark said.

The Tigers will have to take their confidence on the road this week. LSU is set to face No. 17 Arkansas on Friday at 6:45 p.m. The meet will be broadcasted on the SEC Network+.