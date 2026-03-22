LSU gymnastics finishes third in SEC Championship meet

TULSA, Okla. - No. 2 LSU gymnastics finished in third place at the SEC Championship meet with a final score of 197.950.

The Tigers were led on uneven bars by Kailin Chio who put up a 9.95. The LSU bars rotation scored a 49.475.

On balance beam, both Konnor McClain and Chio put up big scores for their team. Both gymnasts scored 9.95's and the Tigers had a slight lead at the halfway point of the rotation.

On floor exercise, Kaliya Lincoln anchored the rotation with a 9.95. She earned a share of the SEC title on floor in a four-way tie.

The Tigers ended the meet on vault and were led by Chio who scored a 9.975.

Chio won individual SEC titles on vault and in the all-around with a score of 39.775.

LSU will now turn their attention to the NCAA Selection Show on Monday where they will find out their post season seeding.

The Tigers are also hosting the Baton Rouge Regional starting April 1.