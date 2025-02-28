60°
LSU gymnastics dominates George Washington in Podium Challenge
BATON ROUGE - The No. 2 LSU gymnastics team picked up a win against George Washington Friday night at the Raising Canes River Center Friday night in the Podium Challenge.
The Tigers were in control throughout the meet, winning 198.125-195.475.
LSU improves to 9-2 this season. The Tigers host Georgia at the Maravich Center next Friday, March 7.
