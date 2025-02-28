60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU gymnastics dominates George Washington in Podium Challenge

1 hour 9 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2025 Feb 28, 2025 February 28, 2025 8:46 PM February 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - The No. 2 LSU gymnastics team picked up a win against George Washington Friday night at the Raising Canes River Center Friday night in the Podium Challenge.

The Tigers were in control throughout the meet, winning 198.125-195.475.

LSU improves to 9-2 this season. The Tigers host Georgia at the Maravich Center next Friday, March 7.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days