LSU gymnastics crumble at NCAA regional

The LSU gymnastics team struggled to finish their day off at the NCAA Raleigh Regional and after multiple falls on bars and beam their season comes to a disappointing end with a third place finish and a team score of 196.575, Thursday afternoon at Reynolds Coliseum.

The Tigers’ season ends after failing to advance to the regional final. Missouri took the top spot in session one with a 197.150 and Iowa finished second with a 196.900. NC State was fourth overall with a 195.1700.

LSU was the top seed in the session and expected to advance on to the regional finals, however after leading after the first two rotations of floor and vault, the Tigers crumbled on both bars and beam.

LSU was led on bars to a 49.000 by 9.90’s from Kiya Johnson however a fall from Haleigh Bryant force the Tigers to score a 9.65 from anchor Sami Durante who drug her foot on a high to low bar pass in her routine.

Once again beam was LSU's downfall as two Tigers fell from the beam forcing a score of 9.3 from Christina Desiderio to go in the books. Freshman Aleah Finnegan also fell in the Tigers final rotation as the team went from first to third in the overall standings.

Kiya Johnson, Haleigh Bryant and Alyona Shchennikova are all in contention to still advance as individual qualifiers for NCAA Championships.