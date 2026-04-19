LSU gymnastics came up just short, but Baton Rouge fans say there's plenty to be proud of

BATON ROUGE — Fans across Baton Rouge packed watch parties Saturday to support the LSU Gymnastics team as it competed for a national championship, ultimately finishing second in the country.

At Pro Dreams, nearly a hundred supporters gathered for a crawfish boil and watch party hosted by the LSU Alumni Association. Fans cheered through every routine, reacting in real time as the competition unfolded.

When the final moments played out on screen, the crowd’s emotions quickly shifted.

Initial disappointment filled the room.

“Distraught, honestly very distraught,” said Monica Aguilera.

But that feeling didn’t linger for long. Pride soon took over as fans reflected on the team’s performance throughout the season.

“Kind of disappointed in the outcome, but ultimately, just so proud of LSU,” said Leah Carter.

The Tigers’ runner-up finish capped off a standout season against the top programs in the nation, something many fans say speaks for itself.

“To make it this far… my school made it to the very top, to the pinnacle, and was able to compete at this level,” Carter said.

Supporters also pointed to the program’s continued growth and resilience over the years.

“Just being able to see how much they’ve overcome and how much they’ve achieved, it’s just outstanding,” Aguilera said.

Even without a national title, fans say the team proved it belongs among the best in college gymnastics.

“I think they should be really proud. I’m really proud,” Carter added.

“It’s still good. No matter what, it’s still good,” LeBlanc said.

As the season comes to a close, many supporters are already looking ahead, confident the Tigers will be back in contention.