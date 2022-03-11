LSU gym bounces back, beating No. 4 Utah on Senior Day

BATON ROUGE - After a disappointing meet last Friday against Kentucky, the Tigers had one of their best performances of the year against No. 4 Utah on Senior day 198.125 to 197.875.

LSU was led by Sophomore Haleigh Bryant, who had a perfect 10 on vault, and scored a 39.700 on the all-around.

During the meet, it was announced that this season LSU led the nation in attendance -- the program's first.

The Tigers will look to keep up this momentum as they head into the SEC tournament next Saturday.