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LSU guard, former top-100 recruit Bella Hines to enter transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball has its first surprise of portal season as freshman guard Bella Hines plans to enter the transfer portal.
Head coach Kim Mulkey had said previously that she expected to bring back her entire roster except for Divine Bourrage, another freshman guard.
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Hines was the 32nd ranked recruit in the nation coming out of high school to join the Tigers. She averaged 4.2 points per game in her first college season. She only played six minutes in LSU's Sweet Sixteen loss against Duke.
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