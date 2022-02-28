42°
LSU goes 4-0 on the weekend, beating Southern 15-0 on Sunday
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team gets the weekend sweep over Towson and Southern. The Tigers beat the Jags 15-0 in 7 innings on Sunday evening.
Offensively Dylan Crews went 2 for 2 with 2 RBI's, Jacob Berry had 4 RBI's. On the Mound, Will Hellmers got the win, throwing 4 innings with 0 earned runs, and 4 strikeouts.
The Tigers improve to 7-1 on the year, and will next host UNO on Wednesday.
