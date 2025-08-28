LSU gives Mike VII update; mascot will no longer attend home games

Mike VI attending a home game at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - The search continues for another live tiger mascot after the passing of Mike VI.

David Baker, LSU’s attending veterinarian, continues to search for a young male tiger to take up the mantle of LSU mascot.

Renovations on the current habitat, paid for by the Tiger Athletic Foundation, are set to begin in April with a planned completion date of August 2017. The university plans to move Mike VII into the habitat in August to join the incoming freshman class.

LSU has also announced the live mascot will no longer enter Tiger Stadium during home games. He will instead remain in his habitat seven days a week.

In a statement Thursday, the university said it believes these changes are in the best interest of the longevity and ethical management of the LSU tiger mascot program.

Mikes IV, V and VI were all donated to LSU from rescue facilities. LSU has not purchased a tiger since Mike III in 1956, and LSU does not support the for-profit breeding of tigers.