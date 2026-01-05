57°
LSU gets a couple of offensive commitments out of portal

2 hours 35 minutes ago Monday, January 05 2026 Jan 5, 2026 January 05, 2026 6:48 PM January 05, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The college football transfer portal window has been open for four days now, and LSU picked up two commitments on Monday.

Malachi Thomas, a tight end from Pittsburgh, signed with the Tigers on Monday, according to multiple reports. Thomas had 13 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns this past season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Raycine Guillory, a Utah transfer, also signed with LSU on Monday. Guillory only had one carry this past season with the Utes, but has four years of eligibility remaining.

LSU had former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt on campus Monday. Leavitt had 44 touchdowns in two seasons with the Sun Devils and is the No. 2 quarterback in the portal, according to ESPN.

