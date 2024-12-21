LSU gets 11th transfer to add to 2025 roster

BATON ROUGE - LSU is locked and reloading for the 2025 season as the transfer portal closes on Dec. 28.

Friday, the Tigers signed former Texas defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell. The 6-foot-6, 340 pound tackle comes to Baton Rouge with three years of eligibility.

He played two seasons for the Longhorns where he appeared in eight games and totaled seven tackles. He will reunite with current LSU defensive line coach, Bo Davis. Davis was the defensive line coach at Texas when Mitchell signed on to play for the Longhorns.

The addition of Mitchell will add depth to a defensive tackle group that could've used a few extra players this season. He'll join the likes of veteran Jacobian Guillory, who will be coming off of a torn Achilles in 2024. He'll also play with younger talent like Dominick McKinley and Ahmad Breaux.

The Tigers now have the third ranked transfer portal class in the country after adding Mitchell. They added three players to the defensive line, two corner backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one quarterback and one punter.

The transfer portal window closes on Dec. 28 and will reopen for the spring on Apr. 16 and close again on Apr. 25.