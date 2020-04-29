74°
LSU Foundation laying off 'significant' portion of staff amid coronavirus outbreak
BATON ROUGE - LSU's fundraising arm is laying off a large portion of its workforce due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
The LSU Foundation said it was letting go of a "significant number of people" from its staff of 140 starting Thursday. The foundation is main fundraising entity for LSU academics.
The foundation says it is shifting its fundraising strategy because its "fundraising needs have changed."
A spokesperson for the foundation says employees were notified last week that the lay offs were coming.
