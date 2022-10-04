LSU Foundation employee caught with child porn after deputies uncovered disturbing online messages

BATON ROUGE - An employee with the LSU Foundation was arrested for child porn after deputies linked him to a disturbing online profile where he allegedly pretended to be someone else.

Chase Kojis was fired Tuesday from his role as facilities coordinator at the LSU Foundation, the university's fundraising arm. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Kojis was arrested after the department was tipped off about a user describing child sex abuse on Tumblr, a social media platform.

Kojis was allegedly using the account to impersonate someone else and posted other peoples' private photos on the website. An arrest warrant says he also used the profile to have conversations with other users who wanted to discuss "breeding" young children.

While searching Kojis' phone, investigators reportedly found a "hidden" folder containing at least two images of child porn and another picture showing an animal being sexually abused. They also found photoshopped images of children who had their clothes digitally removed.

Kojis was booked for pornography involving juveniles, sexual abuse of an animal, online impersonation and nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

The LSU Police Department alerted the foundation to Kojis' arrest Tuesday morning, and the organization said it immediately fired him due to the "egregiously unacceptable nature" of the accusations.

Read the statement from the LSU Foundation below:

We were made aware of the arrest of one of our employees off-campus by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Given the egregiously unacceptable nature of the charges, his employment was immediately terminated.