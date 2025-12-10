LSU football turns focus to upcoming bowl game to close out 2025 season

BATON ROUGE - LSU football is on the brink of a new era with Lane Kiffin taking the reins as the new head coach. However, there's still one game left to play and the Tigers are looking to finish strong.

LSU was selected to face No. 21 Houston in the Kinder's Texas Bowl on Dec. 27. It's not the College Football Playoffs they pictured at the beginning of the season, but interim head coach Frank Wilson wants this team to finish the season strong.

While a few college football programs have opted out of Bowl contention, Wilson says "It's something that we as a university wanted to do to complete the season and to send these seniors out the right way with an opportunity for victory as they conclude their their careers here at LSU. That's a forever thing for us."

Wilson also mentioned that some LSU starters will be out for the final game of the season. He says quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, cornerback Mansoor Delane and linebacker Whit Weeks are out due to injury. Nussmeier and Delane are out of eligibility, so they've played their final games in the Purple and Gold.

Weeks, however, has the option to return for his senior season under Kiffin if he chooses. The 2025 first-team preseason All-American only played in eight games this season as he nursed a broken ankle. Wilson says Weeks' future at LSU is "still open for discussion."

Wilson added that wide receiver Aaron Anderson is "not likely," and center Braelin Moore "has a chance (to play in the Bowl game)."

Although defensive lineman Ahmad Breaux announced his intentions on entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Wilson says that Breaux will play in the Texas Bowl.