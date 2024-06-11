92°
LSU Football sets rough kickoff time schedule, Tigers start season on WBRZ

1 hour 6 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, June 11 2024 Jun 11, 2024 June 11, 2024 1:43 PM June 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - ESPN has announced the approximate start time for LSU football's entire 2024 schedule and the majority of games will be either in the evening or at night.

With the SEC moving to ABC television and WBRZ-TV here locally in South Louisiana, the conference has been able to set the majority of game times much earlier than usual.

Along with ESPN, ABC has developed time-slots for their entire broadcast inventory and has slotted games into four different categories:

  • Early: 11 a.m. to Noon CT start
  • Afternoon: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. CT start
  • Night: 5 to 7 p.m. CT start 
  • Flex: Games scheduled with either an Afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.) or Night (5-7 p.m.) start

LSU’s games against Ole Miss, Arkansas and Vanderbilt were announced as “Night” games and will kickoff between 5 and 7 p.m. CT. 

LSU has five games in the “Flex” window – UCLA, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, and Oklahoma – and those games will have a scheduled kickoff between 2:30 and 7 p.m. CT.

The Tigers first three games of the season were previously announced with start times and networks last month.

In week one, LSU will play USC in Las Vegas on Sept. 1 starting at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ-TV. 

Week two will see LSU host Nicholls for the Tigers home opener on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

LSU will start their conference play on the road at South Carolina on Sept. 14 at 11 a.m., also on WBRZ.

    For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior. 

    The following is a listing of LSU’s weeks 4-12 schedule with time designation and network when applicable.

    Date                       Opponent                            Network                               Time                      Location

    Sept. 21                 UCLA                                    TBA                                       2:30-7 p.m.          Tiger Stadium

    Sept. 28                 South Alabama                 SEC Network                      6:45 p.m.              Tiger Stadium

    Oct. 5                     Open Date

    Oct. 12                  Ole Miss                               TBA                                       5-7 p.m.                Tiger Stadium

    Oct. 19                  Arkansas                             TBA                                       5-7 p.m.                Fayetteville, Ark.

    Oct. 26                  Texas A&M                         TBA                                       2:30-7 p.m.          College Station, Texas

    Nov. 2                   Open Date

    Nov. 9                   Alabama                              TBA                                       2:30-7 p.m.          Tiger Stadium

    Nov. 16                Florida                                  TBA                                       2:30-7 p.m.           Gainesville, Fla.

    Nov. 23                Vanderbilt                           TBA                                       5-7 p.m.                Tiger Stadium

    Nov. 30                Oklahoma                           TBA                                       2:30-7 p.m.          Tiger Stadium

    • All times listed are Central

