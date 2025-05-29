Latest Weather Blog
LSU football set to play first two 2025 home games at night
BATON ROUGE - The countdown to kickoff has begun!
On Thursday morning, it was revealed that LSU will play its first two home games of the 2025 season at night in Death Valley.
The Tigers' home opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 6 is slated for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff and will be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+.
LSU's conference opener on Sept. 13 in Week 3 against the Florida Gators will also kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and will air on WBRZ.
The season opener at Clemson on Aug. 30 will also be televised on WBRZ with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. It will be LSU’s first appearance at Clemson and the first meeting between the teams since January of 2020 in the CFP National Championship Game in New Orleans.
The kickoff windows for the remainder of LSU’s schedule will be announced on June 11.
