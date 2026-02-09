57°
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office report says
BATON ROUGE — In 2025, the LSU football program's profitability increased by more than $14 million over the year prior, a Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office report released Monday said.
According to the report, the football program generated $117,563,889 in revenue, with $66,825,301 of that being profit, up from the previous fiscal year's report.
The university's athletic department brought in $223,457,267 in total revenue. The report noted that the athletic department was in the green in fiscal year 2025, netting a $28,064 profit for the entire department.
The full report can be read here.
