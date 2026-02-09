57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office report says

41 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, February 09 2026 Feb 9, 2026 February 09, 2026 6:18 AM February 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — In 2025, the LSU football program's profitability increased by more than $14 million over the year prior, a Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office report released Monday said. 

According to the report, the football program generated $117,563,889 in revenue, with $66,825,301 of that being profit, up from the previous fiscal year's report. 

The university's athletic department brought in $223,457,267 in total revenue. The report noted that the athletic department was in the green in fiscal year 2025, netting a $28,064 profit for the entire department. 

Trending News

The full report can be read here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days