85°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU football players dazzled by new locker room
BATON ROUGE - The veil has been lifted on LSU's renovation of the football team's locker room.
This isn't your traditional locker room anymore.
Setting The Standard pic.twitter.com/d7QUJfKL6M— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019
Lockers have been transformed into dedicated spaces for each athlete that features an airplane-like pod that can double as a bed, storage space, and iPad viewing and charging stations.
This is why you come to LSU pic.twitter.com/qoDcoguQ2y— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019
The 2019 team got a first look at all the changes that came at a total of $28 million dollars.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Holly Clegg's Recipe for Life
-
Celebration of Life service to be held for Sadie Roberts-Joseph Monday
-
Proposed ordinance to regulate sewer treatment plants in unincorporated areas of Livingston...
-
SU students helped desegregate NASA, worked on Apollo 11
-
Save Our Cities March and Rally held in honor of Sadie Roberts-Joseph