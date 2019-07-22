85°
LSU football players dazzled by new locker room

4 hours 3 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, July 22 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSU

BATON ROUGE - The veil has been lifted on LSU's renovation of the football team's locker room.

This isn't your traditional locker room anymore.

Lockers have been transformed into dedicated spaces for each athlete that features an airplane-like pod that can double as a bed, storage space, and iPad viewing and charging stations. 

 

The 2019 team got a first look at all the changes that came at a total of $28 million dollars. 

