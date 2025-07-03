LSU football gets another big time commitment for the 2026 recruiting class

BATON ROUGE - LSU is already loading up on big-named talent for the 2026 recruiting class. Wednesday night, four-star defensive end, Trenton Henderson, committed to the Tigers.

Henderson is the No. 28 prospect and No. 4 EDGE in the country. He joins fellow four-star defensive lineman, Richard Anderson, as the top two defensive recruits for LSU.

The Tigers have been on a tear with this 2026 class. Out of their 12 commitments so far, six of those players are among the top-100 prospects in the nation. Most notably, LSU has a commitment from Tristen Keys, the No. 1 wide receiver in the country.

They also have other top-15 skill players in wide out Jabari Mack, cornerback Havon Finney and safety Aiden Hall.

As of now, LSU's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 13 in the country, but many more additions are expected by National Signing Day.