79°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU football game vs. UCLA narrows kick-off time
BATON ROUGE - LSU's second home game of the 2024 season is in a seven day hold as they wait to determine an exact time and network for LSU vs. UCLA on September 21.
The Tigers will kick-off against the Bruins at either 2:30 or 3:15 CST on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network+.
The SEC says that a decision will be made at the completion of the Sept. 14 schedule of games.
LSU and UCLA's contest is up for grabs with two other games, Arkansas at Auburn and Vanderbilt at Missouri.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Arborist discusses potential problems with drought-impacted trees ahead of Francine
-
West Baton Rouge, Iberville and Pointe Coupee preparing for Francine
-
MOHSEP discusses drainage improvements ahead of storm
-
Residents preparing camps, boats for Hurricane Francine storm surge at Cypremort Point
-
WBRZ's East Baton Rouge Mayoral Candidate Forum postponed ahead of Francine's landfall